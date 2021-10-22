All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland22000494
Maine11000263
Adirondack00000000
Atlanta00000000
Florida00000000
Greenville00000000
Jacksonville00000000
Norfolk00000000
Orlando00000000
Reading00000000
South Carolina00000000
Worcester10100036
Trois-Rivieres20200049

Western Conference

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Allen00000000
Cincinnati00000000
Fort Wayne00000000
Idaho00000000
Indy00000000
Iowa00000000
Kalamazoo00000000
Kansas City00000000
Rapid City00000000
Toledo00000000
Tulsa00000000
Utah00000000
Wheeling00000000
Wichita00000000

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Maine 6, Worcester 3

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

