All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland2115510317853
Trois-Rivieres2314801298773
Adirondack1910810215562
Reading198641215262
Maine2381131206983
Worcester1981001176067

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville2717811368466
Florida2614723338766
Atlanta26121121277073
Orlando26131210277586
Greenville2391031226672
Norfolk25101401216691
South Carolina2491320205674

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo2416602348963
Fort Wayne2414730317864
Cincinnati26151100309078
Wheeling2414910299179
Kalamazoo23131000267882
Iowa25813312066102
Indy2481321198391

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah2617810359573
Idaho2516801337550
Tulsa2212901256964
Rapid City26111212257982
Kansas City25111310237487
Wichita25101320227381
Allen208930196586

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Kansas City 6, Iowa 5

Fort Wayne 6, Indy 4

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2

Cincinnati 7, Wheeling 1

Florida 5, Orlando 0

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you