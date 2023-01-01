All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland29208104111284
Worcester3118121037112103
Reading2717910358972
Maine27151110319882
Trois-Rivieres28131410278396
Adirondack2891531227996
Norfolk30523111270131

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina2517521379371
Florida2616631368473
Atlanta2817920368681
Greenville2915860369184
Jacksonville28171010358473
Orlando291113412786100
Savannah28101350257991

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy29208104111488
Cincinnati2717532399979
Fort Wayne271393231104103
Wheeling29141410298897
Toledo29121241298490
Kalamazoo28121330276882
Iowa27614611974103

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho29253105112854
Wichita301810203810186
Rapid City3115160030104113
Kansas City27131130298792
Tulsa27912602480102
Utah281117002273100
Allen27917101979103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Adirondack 4, Worcester 3

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 3

Indy 9, Cincinnati 6

Newfoundland 4, Kalamazoo 3

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Fort Wayne 6, Toledo 2

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Florida 6, Orlando 3

Greenville 7, Savannah 4

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Kansas City 5, Iowa 2

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3

Idaho 4, Utah 1

South Carolina at Jacksonville, ppd

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 3, Norfolk 2

Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Savannah 5, Jacksonville 1

Maine 6, Worcester 2

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3

Newfoundland 2, Kalamazoo 1

South Carolina 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 6, Reading 5

Idaho 3, Utah 0

Wichita 7, Allen 3

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 3

Kansas City 2, Iowa 1

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1

Florida at Orlando, ppd

Sunday's Games

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

