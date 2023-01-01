All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|41
|112
|84
|Worcester
|31
|18
|12
|1
|0
|37
|112
|103
|Reading
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|89
|72
|Maine
|27
|15
|11
|1
|0
|31
|98
|82
|Trois-Rivieres
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|83
|96
|Adirondack
|28
|9
|15
|3
|1
|22
|79
|96
|Norfolk
|30
|5
|23
|1
|1
|12
|70
|131
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|25
|17
|5
|2
|1
|37
|93
|71
|Florida
|26
|16
|6
|3
|1
|36
|84
|73
|Atlanta
|28
|17
|9
|2
|0
|36
|86
|81
|Greenville
|29
|15
|8
|6
|0
|36
|91
|84
|Jacksonville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|0
|35
|84
|73
|Orlando
|29
|11
|13
|4
|1
|27
|86
|100
|Savannah
|28
|10
|13
|5
|0
|25
|79
|91
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|41
|114
|88
|Cincinnati
|27
|17
|5
|3
|2
|39
|99
|79
|Fort Wayne
|27
|13
|9
|3
|2
|31
|104
|103
|Wheeling
|29
|14
|14
|1
|0
|29
|88
|97
|Toledo
|29
|12
|12
|4
|1
|29
|84
|90
|Kalamazoo
|28
|12
|13
|3
|0
|27
|68
|82
|Iowa
|27
|6
|14
|6
|1
|19
|74
|103
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|29
|25
|3
|1
|0
|51
|128
|54
|Wichita
|30
|18
|10
|2
|0
|38
|101
|86
|Rapid City
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|104
|113
|Kansas City
|27
|13
|11
|3
|0
|29
|87
|92
|Tulsa
|27
|9
|12
|6
|0
|24
|80
|102
|Utah
|28
|11
|17
|0
|0
|22
|73
|100
|Allen
|27
|9
|17
|1
|0
|19
|79
|103
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Adirondack 4, Worcester 3
Atlanta 4, Norfolk 3
Indy 9, Cincinnati 6
Newfoundland 4, Kalamazoo 3
Reading 4, Wheeling 2
Fort Wayne 6, Toledo 2
Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Florida 6, Orlando 3
Greenville 7, Savannah 4
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Kansas City 5, Iowa 2
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3
Idaho 4, Utah 1
South Carolina at Jacksonville, ppd
Saturday's Games
Atlanta 3, Norfolk 2
Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Savannah 5, Jacksonville 1
Maine 6, Worcester 2
Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3
Newfoundland 2, Kalamazoo 1
South Carolina 3, Greenville 2
Wheeling 6, Reading 5
Idaho 3, Utah 0
Wichita 7, Allen 3
Indy 4, Fort Wayne 3
Kansas City 2, Iowa 1
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1
Florida at Orlando, ppd
Sunday's Games
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
