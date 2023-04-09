All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland7048202098268208
Reading6939245184249205
Maine6940262183248201
Worcester7034324072223233
Adirondack6930289271226234
Trois-Rivieres7027403057206269
Norfolk6920442345192297

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina6943214191252183
Jacksonville6741223186215192
Florida6937234583217204
Greenville6937238183226208
Atlanta7034296175222235
Orlando6930317168213248
Savannah6927329164200243

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati70471463103262206
Toledo6944184395244167
Indy6940245085234201
Fort Wayne6833284373256259
Wheeling6928365061214233
Kalamazoo6827365059162214
Iowa69203513154178247

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho69561021115278144
Allen6936302175254254
Kansas City6931306270210220
Utah6932334068215255
Wichita6931326068216229
Rapid City6832333067230256
Tulsa6922388153199264

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Norfolk 5, Reading 1

South Carolina 4, Florida 3

Indy 2, Iowa 1

Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 2

Greenville 5, Orlando 2

Worcester 6, Adirondack 2

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 4

Allen 5, Savannah 3

Kansas City 6, Tulsa 0

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Sunday's Games

Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 3

Cincinnati 5, Indy 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

