All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|70
|48
|20
|2
|0
|98
|268
|208
|Reading
|69
|39
|24
|5
|1
|84
|249
|205
|Maine
|69
|40
|26
|2
|1
|83
|248
|201
|Worcester
|70
|34
|32
|4
|0
|72
|223
|233
|Adirondack
|69
|30
|28
|9
|2
|71
|226
|234
|Trois-Rivieres
|70
|27
|40
|3
|0
|57
|206
|269
|Norfolk
|69
|20
|44
|2
|3
|45
|192
|297
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|69
|43
|21
|4
|1
|91
|252
|183
|Jacksonville
|67
|41
|22
|3
|1
|86
|215
|192
|Florida
|69
|37
|23
|4
|5
|83
|217
|204
|Greenville
|69
|37
|23
|8
|1
|83
|226
|208
|Atlanta
|70
|34
|29
|6
|1
|75
|222
|235
|Orlando
|69
|30
|31
|7
|1
|68
|213
|248
|Savannah
|69
|27
|32
|9
|1
|64
|200
|243
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|70
|47
|14
|6
|3
|103
|262
|206
|Toledo
|69
|44
|18
|4
|3
|95
|244
|167
|Indy
|69
|40
|24
|5
|0
|85
|234
|201
|Fort Wayne
|68
|33
|28
|4
|3
|73
|256
|259
|Wheeling
|69
|28
|36
|5
|0
|61
|214
|233
|Kalamazoo
|68
|27
|36
|5
|0
|59
|162
|214
|Iowa
|69
|20
|35
|13
|1
|54
|178
|247
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|69
|56
|10
|2
|1
|115
|278
|144
|Allen
|69
|36
|30
|2
|1
|75
|254
|254
|Kansas City
|69
|31
|30
|6
|2
|70
|210
|220
|Utah
|69
|32
|33
|4
|0
|68
|215
|255
|Wichita
|69
|31
|32
|6
|0
|68
|216
|229
|Rapid City
|68
|32
|33
|3
|0
|67
|230
|256
|Tulsa
|69
|22
|38
|8
|1
|53
|199
|264
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Norfolk 5, Reading 1
South Carolina 4, Florida 3
Indy 2, Iowa 1
Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 2
Greenville 5, Orlando 2
Worcester 6, Adirondack 2
Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3
Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 4
Allen 5, Savannah 3
Kansas City 6, Tulsa 0
Idaho 3, Utah 2
Sunday's Games
Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 2
Maine 5, Adirondack 3
Cincinnati 5, Indy 3
Allen 5, Tulsa 2
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.