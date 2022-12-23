All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|102
|74
|Worcester
|28
|18
|9
|1
|0
|37
|104
|84
|Reading
|24
|16
|7
|1
|0
|33
|79
|62
|Maine
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|78
|75
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|73
|81
|Adirondack
|24
|6
|14
|3
|1
|16
|65
|85
|Norfolk
|27
|5
|21
|1
|0
|11
|63
|121
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|23
|15
|5
|2
|1
|33
|87
|67
|Florida
|24
|15
|6
|2
|1
|33
|77
|68
|Jacksonville
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|81
|67
|Atlanta
|25
|15
|8
|2
|0
|32
|78
|71
|Greenville
|26
|13
|7
|6
|0
|32
|77
|76
|Orlando
|27
|10
|12
|4
|1
|25
|79
|92
|Savannah
|25
|9
|11
|5
|0
|23
|68
|79
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|24
|15
|4
|3
|2
|35
|86
|66
|Indy
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|99
|79
|Fort Wayne
|24
|11
|8
|3
|2
|27
|93
|96
|Kalamazoo
|25
|12
|11
|2
|0
|26
|63
|73
|Toledo
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|72
|74
|Wheeling
|26
|12
|13
|1
|0
|25
|78
|87
|Iowa
|25
|6
|12
|6
|1
|19
|71
|96
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|26
|22
|3
|1
|0
|45
|115
|51
|Wichita
|27
|16
|9
|2
|0
|34
|86
|76
|Rapid City
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|92
|101
|Kansas City
|24
|11
|10
|3
|0
|25
|80
|87
|Utah
|25
|11
|14
|0
|0
|22
|70
|87
|Tulsa
|24
|8
|11
|5
|0
|21
|68
|90
|Allen
|24
|8
|15
|1
|0
|17
|69
|88
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta 2, Greenville 1
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 1
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
South Carolina 3, Savannah 2
Tulsa 3, Allen 2
Wichita 5, Rapid City 1
Friday's Games
Adirondack 7, Worcester 0
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Norfolk 3, Reading 2
Wheeling 5, Toledo 4
Jacksonville 5, Florida 1
Orlando 3, Savannah 1
Allen 5, Tulsa 2
Kansas City 4, Iowa 1
Wichita 7, Rapid City 4
Idaho 6, Utah 0
Cincinnati at Indy, ppd
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
