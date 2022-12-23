All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland26187103710274
Worcester28189103710484
Reading2416710337962
Maine24121110257875
Trois-Rivieres24121110257381
Adirondack2461431166585
Norfolk27521101163121

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina2315521338767
Florida2415621337768
Jacksonville2616910338167
Atlanta2515820327871
Greenville2613760327776
Orlando27101241257992
Savannah2591150236879

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati2415432358666
Indy2617810359979
Fort Wayne2411832279396
Kalamazoo25121120266373
Toledo25111031267274
Wheeling26121310257887
Iowa2561261197196

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho26223104511551
Wichita2716920348676
Rapid City281315002692101
Kansas City24111030258087
Utah25111400227087
Tulsa2481150216890
Allen2481510176988

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 2, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 1

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

South Carolina 3, Savannah 2

Tulsa 3, Allen 2

Wichita 5, Rapid City 1

Friday's Games

Adirondack 7, Worcester 0

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Norfolk 3, Reading 2

Wheeling 5, Toledo 4

Jacksonville 5, Florida 1

Orlando 3, Savannah 1

Allen 5, Tulsa 2

Kansas City 4, Iowa 1

Wichita 7, Rapid City 4

Idaho 6, Utah 0

Cincinnati at Indy, ppd

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

