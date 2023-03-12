All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland5738172078216171
Reading5633203069197161
Maine5532202167199156
Worcester5829263061187192
Adirondack5622267152178196
Trois-Rivieres5722332046169219
Norfolk5815391334159256

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville5636172175182153
Florida5732174472188167
South Carolina5733194171199163
Greenville5732187071188172
Atlanta5930235166188196
Orlando5928246163188205
Savannah5921289152165204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6039154284216142
Cincinnati5837126383217166
Indy5835212072202172
Fort Wayne5629214264216213
Wheeling5823305051175193
Kalamazoo5723304050137179
Iowa58153012143151217

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho574592193232122
Kansas City5626236159175183
Wichita5927275059185190
Allen5628271057200211
Utah5526263055164200
Rapid City5726301053189216
Tulsa5619297146167214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Reading 6, Newfoundland 1

Atlanta 6, Orlando 4

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Greenville 6, Savannah 4

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Norfolk 6, Maine 4

South Carolina 5, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 4

Cincinnati 6, Tulsa 4

Iowa 5, Indy 2

Rapid City 4, Wichita 2

Idaho 6, Allen 4

Utah 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday's Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 4

Norfolk 3, Maine 2

Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 3

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Savannah 1, Jacksonville 0

Toledo 2, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 5

Cincinnati 4, Tulsa 1

Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 3

Rapid City 2, Wichita 1

Idaho 5, Allen 0

Atlanta at Orlando, ppd

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.



