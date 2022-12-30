All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|39
|110
|83
|Worcester
|30
|18
|11
|1
|0
|37
|110
|97
|Reading
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|84
|66
|Maine
|26
|14
|11
|1
|0
|29
|92
|80
|Trois-Rivieres
|27
|13
|13
|1
|0
|27
|81
|91
|Adirondack
|27
|8
|15
|3
|1
|20
|74
|94
|Norfolk
|29
|5
|22
|1
|1
|12
|68
|128
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|26
|16
|6
|3
|1
|36
|84
|73
|Greenville
|28
|15
|7
|6
|0
|36
|89
|81
|South Carolina
|24
|16
|5
|2
|1
|35
|90
|69
|Jacksonville
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|83
|68
|Atlanta
|27
|16
|9
|2
|0
|34
|83
|79
|Orlando
|29
|11
|13
|4
|1
|27
|86
|100
|Savannah
|27
|9
|13
|5
|0
|23
|74
|90
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|39
|110
|85
|Cincinnati
|26
|16
|5
|3
|2
|37
|95
|76
|Fort Wayne
|26
|13
|8
|3
|2
|31
|101
|99
|Toledo
|28
|12
|12
|3
|1
|28
|81
|86
|Kalamazoo
|27
|12
|12
|3
|0
|27
|67
|80
|Wheeling
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|82
|92
|Iowa
|26
|6
|13
|6
|1
|19
|73
|101
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|28
|24
|3
|1
|0
|49
|125
|54
|Wichita
|29
|17
|10
|2
|0
|36
|94
|83
|Rapid City
|30
|15
|15
|0
|0
|30
|103
|108
|Kansas City
|26
|12
|11
|3
|0
|27
|85
|91
|Tulsa
|26
|8
|12
|6
|0
|22
|75
|101
|Utah
|27
|11
|16
|0
|0
|22
|73
|97
|Allen
|26
|9
|16
|1
|0
|19
|76
|96
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2
Friday's Games
Adirondack 4, Worcester 3
Atlanta 4, Norfolk 3
Indy 9, Cincinnati 6
Newfoundland 4, Kalamazoo 3
Reading 4, Wheeling 2
Fort Wayne 6, Toledo 2
Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Florida 6, Orlando 3
Greenville 7, Savannah 4
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Kansas City 5, Iowa 2
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3
Idaho 4, Utah 1
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 5 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 5:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
