All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland28198103911083
Worcester301811103711097
Reading2617810358466
Maine26141110299280
Trois-Rivieres27131310278191
Adirondack2781531207494
Norfolk29522111268128

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida2616631368473
Greenville2815760368981
South Carolina2416521359069
Jacksonville2717910358368
Atlanta2716920348379
Orlando291113412786100
Savannah2791350237490

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy28198103911085
Cincinnati2616532379576
Fort Wayne26138323110199
Toledo28121231288186
Kalamazoo27121230276780
Wheeling28131410278292
Iowa26613611973101

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho28243104912554
Wichita29171020369483
Rapid City3015150030103108
Kansas City26121130278591
Tulsa26812602275101
Utah27111600227397
Allen2691610197696

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 2

Friday's Games

Adirondack 4, Worcester 3

Atlanta 4, Norfolk 3

Indy 9, Cincinnati 6

Newfoundland 4, Kalamazoo 3

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Fort Wayne 6, Toledo 2

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Florida 6, Orlando 3

Greenville 7, Savannah 4

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Kansas City 5, Iowa 2

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3

Idaho 4, Utah 1

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 5 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 5:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

