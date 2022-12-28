All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|27
|18
|8
|1
|0
|37
|106
|80
|Worcester
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|107
|93
|Reading
|24
|16
|7
|1
|0
|33
|79
|62
|Maine
|25
|13
|11
|1
|0
|27
|87
|78
|Trois-Rivieres
|25
|12
|12
|1
|0
|25
|75
|84
|Adirondack
|25
|7
|14
|3
|1
|18
|68
|87
|Norfolk
|27
|5
|21
|1
|0
|11
|63
|121
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|23
|15
|5
|2
|1
|33
|87
|67
|Florida
|24
|15
|6
|2
|1
|33
|77
|68
|Jacksonville
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|81
|67
|Atlanta
|25
|15
|8
|2
|0
|32
|78
|71
|Greenville
|26
|13
|7
|6
|0
|32
|77
|76
|Orlando
|27
|10
|12
|4
|1
|25
|79
|92
|Savannah
|25
|9
|11
|5
|0
|23
|68
|79
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|24
|15
|4
|3
|2
|35
|86
|66
|Indy
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|99
|79
|Toledo
|26
|12
|10
|3
|1
|28
|78
|78
|Fort Wayne
|24
|11
|8
|3
|2
|27
|93
|96
|Kalamazoo
|25
|12
|11
|2
|0
|26
|63
|73
|Wheeling
|26
|12
|13
|1
|0
|25
|78
|87
|Iowa
|25
|6
|12
|6
|1
|19
|71
|96
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|26
|22
|3
|1
|0
|45
|115
|51
|Wichita
|27
|16
|9
|2
|0
|34
|86
|76
|Rapid City
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|92
|101
|Kansas City
|24
|11
|10
|3
|0
|25
|80
|87
|Utah
|25
|11
|14
|0
|0
|22
|70
|87
|Tulsa
|24
|8
|11
|5
|0
|21
|68
|90
|Allen
|24
|8
|15
|1
|0
|17
|69
|88
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Adirondack 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Toledo 6, Newfoundland 4
Wednesday's Games
Maine 9, Worcester 3
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 5 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
