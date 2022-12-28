All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland27188103710680
Worcester291810103710793
Reading2416710337962
Maine25131110278778
Trois-Rivieres25121210257584
Adirondack2571431186887
Norfolk27521101163121

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina2315521338767
Florida2415621337768
Jacksonville2616910338167
Atlanta2515820327871
Greenville2613760327776
Orlando27101241257992
Savannah2591150236879

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati2415432358666
Indy2617810359979
Toledo26121031287878
Fort Wayne2411832279396
Kalamazoo25121120266373
Wheeling26121310257887
Iowa2561261197196

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho26223104511551
Wichita2716920348676
Rapid City281315002692101
Kansas City24111030258087
Utah25111400227087
Tulsa2481150216890
Allen2481510176988

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Adirondack 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo 6, Newfoundland 4

Wednesday's Games

Maine 9, Worcester 3

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 5 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

