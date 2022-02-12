All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading382395152135107
Newfoundland341912304111898
Trois-Rivieres3418132139121111
Maine4119173243124143
Worcester3816192135127139
Adirondack3716192034109136

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville4225142153119101
Atlanta4525163154126117
Florida4423153352147117
Orlando4223163049126131
Greenville3915174337114118
Norfolk4316232236109155
South Carolina4316234036104139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo4128101259156113
Kalamazoo4224180048139142
Fort Wayne4322164149150131
Wheeling4324181049149139
Cincinnati4423192048150140
Indy4519222242143150
Iowa4617226141133171

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah4628152159160141
Idaho4626172155142112
Tulsa4424181150133129
Rapid City4722194250141150
Allen4319185144136151
Kansas City4622222046138153
Wichita4619216044133148

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 6, Maine 1

Kalamazoo 3, Indy 2

Reading 6, Trois-Rivieres 4

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 2

South Carolina 3, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 3, Atlanta 2

Fort Wayne 7, Cincinnati 2

Utah 5, Iowa 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 1

Wichita 4, Rapid City 3

Tulsa 2, Idaho 1

Saturday's Games

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 2

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 12:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

