All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|26
|14
|7
|4
|1
|33
|83
|80
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Maine
|30
|13
|13
|3
|1
|30
|97
|107
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Adirondack
|27
|13
|12
|2
|0
|28
|80
|88
|Worcester
|27
|10
|15
|1
|1
|22
|83
|103
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|33
|19
|8
|3
|3
|44
|116
|81
|Jacksonville
|32
|20
|9
|2
|1
|43
|98
|75
|Orlando
|31
|18
|12
|1
|0
|37
|95
|98
|Atlanta
|34
|17
|14
|2
|1
|37
|88
|94
|Norfolk
|31
|12
|17
|1
|1
|26
|82
|115
|South Carolina
|32
|11
|18
|3
|0
|25
|76
|107
|Greenville
|30
|9
|15
|3
|3
|24
|78
|97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|30
|20
|8
|0
|2
|42
|113
|79
|Cincinnati
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|117
|95
|Fort Wayne
|32
|17
|11
|4
|0
|38
|102
|93
|Kalamazoo
|30
|18
|12
|0
|0
|36
|106
|102
|Wheeling
|30
|15
|14
|1
|0
|31
|105
|106
|Indy
|31
|13
|14
|2
|2
|30
|109
|107
|Iowa
|33
|11
|17
|4
|1
|27
|91
|126
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|34
|21
|11
|1
|1
|44
|118
|98
|Idaho
|32
|18
|13
|0
|1
|37
|93
|74
|Rapid City
|35
|16
|14
|3
|2
|37
|106
|111
|Tulsa
|31
|17
|13
|0
|1
|35
|95
|92
|Kansas City
|33
|16
|16
|1
|0
|33
|101
|107
|Allen
|28
|13
|11
|4
|0
|30
|92
|108
|Wichita
|34
|12
|18
|4
|0
|28
|93
|110
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 2
Orlando 6, Wheeling 2
Florida 3, Greenville 1
Reading 6, Worcester 3
South Carolina 6, Norfolk 4
Atlanta 2, Jacksonville 1
Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2
Kansas City 5, Iowa 4
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Tulsa 2, Allen 1
Utah 4, Idaho 1
Maine at Newfoundland, ppd
Saturday's Games
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Orlando, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled