All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading2614741338380
Newfoundland2215520328157
Maine301313313097107
Trois-Rivieres2414901299078
Adirondack27131220288088
Worcester271015112283103

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida33198334411681
Jacksonville3220921439875
Orlando31181210379598
Atlanta34171421378894
Norfolk311217112682115
South Carolina321118302576107
Greenville3091533247897

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo30208024211379
Cincinnati322011104111795
Fort Wayne321711403810293
Kalamazoo3018120036106102
Wheeling3015141031105106
Indy3113142230109107
Iowa331117412791126

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah342111114411898
Idaho32181301379374
Rapid City3516143237106111
Tulsa31171301359592
Kansas City3316161033101107
Allen281311403092108
Wichita341218402893110

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 2

Orlando 6, Wheeling 2

Florida 3, Greenville 1

Reading 6, Worcester 3

South Carolina 6, Norfolk 4

Atlanta 2, Jacksonville 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 5, Iowa 4

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Tulsa 2, Allen 1

Utah 4, Idaho 1

Maine at Newfoundland, ppd

Saturday's Games

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

