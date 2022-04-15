All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading7044177297257201
Newfoundland6541204086254187
Trois-Rivieres6833295172227231
Maine7132315372226233
Worcester7032324270225242
Adirondack6927384058202266

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida7040206490235182
Atlanta7043233190215190
Jacksonville7139273283203184
Greenville7033276476206200
Orlando7033306173196223
South Carolina7228386062187238
Norfolk7027373360195257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo71481922100268201
Fort Wayne7139256185262225
Wheeling7137304078243242
Cincinnati7036313075237230
Kalamazoo7136341073222246
Indy7032332369223227
Iowa7029328167224254

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah7040272183231219
Rapid City7035246581236229
Tulsa7035293376217215
Allen7033288175231239
Idaho7036312175210182
Kansas City7030335267203241
Wichita7027349063200251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Reading 5, Adirondack 4

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 0

Greenville 3, Orlando 1

Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1

Maine 2, Newfoundland 1

Norfolk 4, South Carolina 2

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

