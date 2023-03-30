All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland6443192088241195
Reading6437225079231188
Maine6336242175227183
Worcester6632304068209220
Adirondack6428268266210216
Trois-Rivieres6425363053192242
Norfolk6418412341176279

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina6337214179224177
Jacksonville6237213178200181
Greenville6335207178208192
Florida6334214476203186
Atlanta6533256173207218
Orlando6530277168206232
Savannah6323309156178220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati6443126395242180
Toledo6542164391233155
Indy6438224080220186
Fort Wayne6332244371241241
Wheeling6426335057199216
Kalamazoo6325344054148195
Iowa64173313148163233

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho6452921107267136
Kansas City6429276266197210
Wichita6530296066204211
Utah6430313063199241
Allen6230301162221234
Rapid City6330321061214239
Tulsa6220347148183237

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Adirondack 4, Reading 3

Atlanta 4, Florida 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 4

Idaho 6, Kansas City 0

Utah 8, Wichita 5

Thursday's Games

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Maine, 6 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

