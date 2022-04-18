All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading7145177299258201
Newfoundland6742204189262191
Trois-Rivieres6934295174230233
Maine7233315374230236
Worcester7132325271227245
Adirondack7127404058202272

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida7242206494243187
Atlanta7243244191220198
Jacksonville7240273285206185
Greenville7233296476210209
Orlando7133316173197226
Norfolk7229373364204261
South Carolina7228386062187238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo72491922102277203
Fort Wayne7240256187267225
Wheeling7237314078243247
Cincinnati7236323176243239
Kalamazoo7236351073224255
Indy7234332373232233
Iowa7229339168229263

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah7242272187240225
Rapid City7236256583241232
Allen7235288179240244
Tulsa7236303378220220
Idaho7236332175216191
Kansas City7232335271211243
Wichita7227369063202259

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 0

Norfolk 5, Greenville 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

