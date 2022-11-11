All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Worcester
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|18
|43
|21
|Newfoundland
|9
|8
|0
|1
|0
|17
|41
|19
|Maine
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|26
|23
|Reading
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|16
|24
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|20
|35
|Adirondack
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|17
|24
|Norfolk
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|2
|20
|49
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Savannah
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|28
|20
|Florida
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|22
|15
|South Carolina
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|37
|27
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|19
|Jacksonville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|24
|Greenville
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|23
|25
|Orlando
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|22
|31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|24
|10
|Indy
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|27
|15
|Toledo
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|17
|17
|Wheeling
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|21
|Kalamazoo
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|16
|19
|Fort Wayne
|6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|21
|34
|Iowa
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|20
|32
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|15
|Utah
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|24
|23
|Wichita
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|19
|20
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|21
|22
|Rapid City
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|20
|27
|Tulsa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|17
|18
|Allen
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|15
|16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Florida 3, Savannah 2
Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1
Friday's Games
Newfoundland 7, Norfolk 1
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Norfolk at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
