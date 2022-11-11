All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Worcester99000184321
Newfoundland98010174119
Maine8440082623
Reading7241051624
Trois-Rivieres8251052035
Adirondack6141031724
Norfolk10190022049

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Savannah75110112820
Florida75200102215
South Carolina75200103727
Atlanta7430082319
Jacksonville8440081924
Greenville8332082325
Orlando7241052231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati65001112410
Indy65100102715
Toledo6320171717
Wheeling7340061621
Kalamazoo6231051619
Fort Wayne6131142134
Iowa7160022032

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho86200123115
Utah85300102423
Wichita7421091920
Kansas City6321072122
Rapid City8350062027
Tulsa5221051718
Allen6231051516

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Florida 3, Savannah 2

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 7, Norfolk 1

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Norfolk at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

