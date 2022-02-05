All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading352095146118101
Newfoundland311711303710692
Trois-Rivieres3218121138113100
Maine3818153241118128
Worcester3616181134125135
Adirondack3515182032104127

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville402413215111494
Florida4323143352145114
Atlanta4123152149114108
Orlando4021163045118127
Greenville3614154335106109
Norfolk381420223298139
South Carolina401422403294132

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo392791257151108
Fort Wayne4021144147139123
Cincinnati4023161047140119
Kalamazoo3821170042131134
Wheeling3921171043136128
Indy4217212238136146
Iowa4316215138123160

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah4426152155150135
Idaho4225160151133100
Tulsa4022170145122117
Rapid City4321173247131137
Allen3917174139124139
Kansas City4220211041129145
Wichita4215216036116137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Reading 4, Newfoundland 3

Fort Wayne 7, Adirondack 3

Orlando 4, Florida 2

Greenville 6, Norfolk 0

Worcester 5, Kalamazoo 2

Wheeling 3, Indy 1

Iowa 6, Toledo 5

Idaho 5, Wichita 4

Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3

Tulsa 2, Allen 1

Jacksonville 4, Utah 2

Saturday's Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Adirondack at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

