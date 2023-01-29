All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland4130101061163118
Reading3925122052134105
Maine3824121150143109
Worcester4222173047146144
Adirondack3914195134122136
Trois-Rivieres4115242032117152
Norfolk41731121798181

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida392593255132106
Jacksonville3925131051136120
South Carolina3722104149131102
Greenville3821107049125114
Atlanta3820143144112114
Orlando4119174143121134
Savannah361119602893122

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy4228122058161123
Cincinnati3922114250130117
Toledo4222154149141121
Fort Wayne3818144242139143
Wheeling4019174042119123
Kalamazoo401720303797123
Iowa39722912494149

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho40327106516681
Wichita4223163049137119
Rapid City4220211041140155
Kansas City3817165039122131
Utah4019201039112134
Allen4018211037123146
Tulsa3913187134113145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Maine 6, Norfolk 2

Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Florida 2, South Carolina 1

Jacksonville 5, Indy 4

Worcester 3, Reading 2

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0

Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 1

Allen 6, Tulsa 0

Fort Wayne 2, Iowa 1

Wheeling 6, Kansas City 2

Idaho 3, Wichita 1

Utah 4, Rapid City 3

Sunday's Games

Adirondack 7, Trois-Rivieres 3

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2

Maine 5, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 3, Iowa 2

Tulsa 7, Allen 3

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you