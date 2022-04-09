All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading6742167293248190
Newfoundland6341193085249180
Trois-Rivieres6531285168219226
Worcester6731304268218231
Maine6830314367217228
Adirondack6626373055190254

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida7040206490235182
Atlanta6942233188210187
Jacksonville6738243281196169
Greenville6731275471195191
Orlando6832296171189218
South Carolina7027376060180230
Norfolk6725372355184250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6847181297259193
Fort Wayne6938246183259222
Wheeling6835294074236236
Cincinnati6935313073232226
Kalamazoo6835321071218239
Indy6830332365212221
Iowa6828318165217247

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah6939272181227219
Rapid City6834236579225220
Tulsa6935283376215210
Allen6732268173223228
Idaho6936302175210178
Kansas City6930325267202236
Wichita6725339059189243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2

Reading 4, Maine 1

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 1

Greenville 6, Rapid City 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 2

Tulsa 8, Wichita 2

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Saturday's Games

Newfoundland 6, Cincinnati 3

South Carolina 6, Florida 3

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 4

Reading 5, Maine 3

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you