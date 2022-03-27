All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading6036166280221176
Newfoundland5736183075225168
Worcester6029254264209205
Trois-Rivieres5626263156188201
Maine6027274260187202
Adirondack6125333053181232

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta6339203182195165
Florida6335186480210165
Jacksonville6135213275174150
Orlando6231274066170192
Greenville6027264361167166
Norfolk6122342349161226
South Carolina6321366048149206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6141171285229173
Fort Wayne6134206175229191
Wheeling6132263067213211
Cincinnati6333273069216206
Kalamazoo6131291063193217
Iowa6227277162200220
Indy6127292359191200

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah6437242177211205
Rapid City6232214573206195
Idaho6434272171199166
Allen6028247164202208
Tulsa6431283267190200
Kansas City6429304163190218
Wichita6324309057180222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Norfolk 5, Reading 3

Maine 9, Newfoundland 4

Trois-Rivieres 5, South Carolina 2

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2

Indy 5, Wheeling 4

Toledo 6, Allen 5

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 4

Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2

Rapid City 5, Atlanta 1

Idaho 9, Wichita 1

Utah 1, Tulsa 0

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

