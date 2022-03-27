All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|60
|36
|16
|6
|2
|80
|221
|176
|Newfoundland
|57
|36
|18
|3
|0
|75
|225
|168
|Worcester
|60
|29
|25
|4
|2
|64
|209
|205
|Trois-Rivieres
|56
|26
|26
|3
|1
|56
|188
|201
|Maine
|60
|27
|27
|4
|2
|60
|187
|202
|Adirondack
|61
|25
|33
|3
|0
|53
|181
|232
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|63
|39
|20
|3
|1
|82
|195
|165
|Florida
|63
|35
|18
|6
|4
|80
|210
|165
|Jacksonville
|61
|35
|21
|3
|2
|75
|174
|150
|Orlando
|62
|31
|27
|4
|0
|66
|170
|192
|Greenville
|60
|27
|26
|4
|3
|61
|167
|166
|Norfolk
|61
|22
|34
|2
|3
|49
|161
|226
|South Carolina
|63
|21
|36
|6
|0
|48
|149
|206
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|61
|41
|17
|1
|2
|85
|229
|173
|Fort Wayne
|61
|34
|20
|6
|1
|75
|229
|191
|Wheeling
|61
|32
|26
|3
|0
|67
|213
|211
|Cincinnati
|63
|33
|27
|3
|0
|69
|216
|206
|Kalamazoo
|61
|31
|29
|1
|0
|63
|193
|217
|Iowa
|62
|27
|27
|7
|1
|62
|200
|220
|Indy
|61
|27
|29
|2
|3
|59
|191
|200
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|64
|37
|24
|2
|1
|77
|211
|205
|Rapid City
|62
|32
|21
|4
|5
|73
|206
|195
|Idaho
|64
|34
|27
|2
|1
|71
|199
|166
|Allen
|60
|28
|24
|7
|1
|64
|202
|208
|Tulsa
|64
|31
|28
|3
|2
|67
|190
|200
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|63
|24
|30
|9
|0
|57
|180
|222
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Norfolk 5, Reading 3
Maine 9, Newfoundland 4
Trois-Rivieres 5, South Carolina 2
Florida 3, Jacksonville 1
Worcester 3, Adirondack 2
Indy 5, Wheeling 4
Toledo 6, Allen 5
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 4
Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2
Rapid City 5, Atlanta 1
Idaho 9, Wichita 1
Utah 1, Tulsa 0
Sunday's Games
Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
