EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland1210200204427
Reading115231143633
Maine115420123736
Adirondack125610113140
Worcester11460193240
Trois-Rivieres11470083241

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida137312174034
Norfolk117400143737
Orlando126510134040
Atlanta96300123026
Jacksonville135611123136
South Carolina105500102528
Greenville10460082628

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Fort Wayne118210173724
Toledo128400165530
Cincinnati127500143333
Kalamazoo106400123431
Wheeling115600103641
Indy12470193744
Iowa12282063262

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah138500164740
Idaho148600164033
Tulsa106301132824
Wichita116500123628
Kansas City126600124039
Rapid City124611103842
Allen124620104057

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Newfoundland 2, Reading 1

Orlando 5, Maine 4

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 6, Iowa 1

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Wichita 5, Tulsa 1

Allen 5, Rapid City 4

Adirondack 2, Idaho 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Sunday's Games

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

