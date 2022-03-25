All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading5936156280218171
Newfoundland5636173075221159
Worcester5928254262206203
Maine5926274258178198
Trois-Rivieres5525263154183199
Adirondack6025332052179229

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta6138193180190157
Florida6234186478207164
Jacksonville6035203275173147
Orlando6231274066170192
Greenville6027264361167166
Norfolk6021342347156223
South Carolina6221356048147201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6040171283223168
Fort Wayne6033206173224187
Wheeling6032262066209206
Cincinnati6132263067212199
Kalamazoo6031290062189212
Iowa6026267160193216
Indy6026292357186196

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah6236232175205199
Rapid City6031214470198190
Idaho6232272167187163
Allen5928246163197202
Tulsa6230273265184194
Kansas City6429304163190218
Wichita6124298056177210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Orlando 4, Florida 3

Friday's Games

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Norfolk 3, Reading 2

Orlando 4, Greenville 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 0

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1

Allen 4, Toledo 3

Newfoundland 4, Maine 3

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you