All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland1412200245432
Reading156441174251
Trois-Rivieres147700144945
Maine146620144647
Adirondack156810134057
Worcester135701114245

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida168323214943
Orlando159510194844
Jacksonville178711184448
Atlanta137510153636
Norfolk147601154246
South Carolina136610133337
Greenville136700123736

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo1510500206444
Fort Wayne159420204638
Cincinnati159600185041
Kalamazoo138500164442
Wheeling148600165248
Indy154911104356
Iowa1641020104775

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah1510500205443
Idaho1710700204941
Wichita148510174635
Rapid City156711144852
Tulsa126501133030
Kansas City156810134651
Allen155730134866

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Trois-Rivieres 9, Reading 1

Worcester 8, Adirondack 1

Greenville 4, South Carolina 3

Newfoundland 4, Maine 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 2

Wheeling 7, Iowa 4

Rapid City 4, Kansas City 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Idaho 3, Allen 2

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 2

Adirondack 5, Maine 3

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2

Orlando 4, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 4, Iowa 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 1

Wichita 6, Rapid City 4

Allen 4, Idaho 2

Sunday's Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

