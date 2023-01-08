All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland31219104312292
Reading30209104110179
Worcester3419132040121113
Maine301711113610992
Trois-Rivieres311416102993109
Adirondack301015412588105
Norfolk32524121376141

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina28195314210375
Greenville331797041107100
Florida2918731409579
Jacksonville31191110399886
Atlanta30181020388885
Orlando321215412992111
Savannah30101550258097

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy32229104512395
Cincinnati28176323910182
Wheeling311614103395101
Toledo31141241339695
Fort Wayne2913113231108115
Kalamazoo29121430277186
Iowa30715712281112

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho32274105513763
Wichita331911304111095
Rapid City3417170034116123
Kansas City29131240309198
Tulsa281012602683104
Utah311218102583112
Allen301118102387110

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 3

Florida 5, Orlando 2

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 2

Reading 5, Worcester 4

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 0

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 4

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Allen 2, Kansas City 1

Indy 5, Iowa 2

Wichita 4, Idaho 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 4

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 6, Greenville 3

Newfoundland 7, Trois-Rivieres 3

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Reading 2, Worcester 1

South Carolina 4, Savannah 1

Toledo 8, Fort Wayne 2

Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 2

Idaho 3, Wichita 2

Iowa 3, Indy 1

Tulsa 3, Allen 2

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Sunday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

