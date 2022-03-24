All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading5836146280216168
Newfoundland5535173073217156
Worcester5827254260201202
Trois-Rivieres5425253154183196
Maine5826264258175194
Adirondack5925322052178224

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta6138193180190157
Florida6034175477202157
Jacksonville5934203273170145
Greenville5927254361166162
Orlando6029274062162188
Norfolk5920342345153221
South Carolina6120356046144201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo5940161283220164
Fort Wayne5932206171219185
Cincinnati6132263067212199
Wheeling5931262064205205
Kalamazoo5931280062188208
Iowa6026267160193216
Indy5926282357184191

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah6236232175205199
Rapid City6031214470198190
Idaho6232272167187163
Allen5827246161193199
Tulsa6230273265184194
Kansas City6429304163190218
Wichita6124298056177210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 0

Indy 4, Wheeling 1

Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 3

Reading 3, Worcester 2

Greenville 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Fort Wayne 4, Iowa 2

Idaho 7, Wichita 4

Tulsa 4, Utah 2

Thursday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you