All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Worcester
|20
|16
|3
|1
|0
|33
|85
|53
|Newfoundland
|20
|14
|5
|1
|0
|29
|82
|53
|Reading
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|56
|45
|Trois-Rivieres
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|60
|67
|Maine
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|59
|60
|Adirondack
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|43
|61
|Norfolk
|20
|2
|17
|1
|0
|5
|44
|97
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|17
|11
|3
|2
|1
|25
|54
|39
|South Carolina
|17
|11
|4
|1
|1
|24
|65
|49
|Atlanta
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|50
|46
|Greenville
|18
|9
|6
|3
|0
|21
|51
|55
|Savannah
|17
|8
|6
|3
|0
|19
|48
|47
|Jacksonville
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|49
|55
|Orlando
|19
|6
|8
|4
|1
|17
|52
|65
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|20
|14
|5
|1
|0
|29
|74
|55
|Cincinnati
|17
|11
|2
|2
|2
|26
|65
|42
|Wheeling
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|49
|53
|Kalamazoo
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|43
|48
|Toledo
|17
|7
|9
|0
|1
|15
|46
|50
|Fort Wayne
|17
|5
|7
|3
|2
|15
|58
|76
|Iowa
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|53
|73
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|18
|14
|3
|1
|0
|29
|75
|39
|Wichita
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|54
|54
|Rapid City
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|73
|61
|Utah
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|54
|59
|Kansas City
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|65
|70
|Tulsa
|18
|6
|7
|5
|0
|17
|55
|70
|Allen
|17
|5
|11
|1
|0
|11
|48
|68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Iowa 4
Worcester 6, Newfoundland 4
South Carolina 3, Savannah 0
Florida 4, Kalamazoo 1
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2
Maine 4, Adirondack 3
Reading 4, Norfolk 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2
Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1
Rapid City 8, Allen 2
Wichita 2, Kansas City 1
Utah 4, Idaho 2
Sunday's Games
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2
Maine 4, Adirondack 1
Rapid City 3, Allen 2
Wheeling 4, Toledo 3
Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4
Indy 4, Tulsa 1
Wichita 3, Kansas City 0
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.
Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.
Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
