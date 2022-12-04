All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Worcester2016310338553
Newfoundland2014510298253
Reading1711510235645
Trois-Rivieres189810196067
Maine199910195960
Adirondack174931124361
Norfolk202171054497

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida1711321255439
South Carolina1711411246549
Atlanta1710610215046
Greenville189630215155
Savannah178630194847
Jacksonville189900184955
Orlando196841175265

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy2014510297455
Cincinnati1711222266542
Wheeling1810800204953
Kalamazoo178810174348
Toledo177901154650
Fort Wayne175732155876
Iowa174931125373

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho1814310297539
Wichita1911620245454
Rapid City1911800227361
Utah189900185459
Kansas City188820186570
Tulsa186750175570
Allen1751110114868

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Iowa 4

Worcester 6, Newfoundland 4

South Carolina 3, Savannah 0

Florida 4, Kalamazoo 1

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2

Maine 4, Adirondack 3

Reading 4, Norfolk 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2

Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1

Rapid City 8, Allen 2

Wichita 2, Kansas City 1

Utah 4, Idaho 2

Sunday's Games

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Maine 4, Adirondack 1

Rapid City 3, Allen 2

Wheeling 4, Toledo 3

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4

Indy 4, Tulsa 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

