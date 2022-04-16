All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|70
|44
|17
|7
|2
|97
|257
|201
|Newfoundland
|66
|41
|20
|4
|1
|87
|257
|191
|Trois-Rivieres
|69
|34
|29
|5
|1
|74
|230
|233
|Maine
|72
|33
|31
|5
|3
|74
|230
|236
|Worcester
|71
|32
|32
|5
|2
|71
|227
|245
|Adirondack
|69
|27
|38
|4
|0
|58
|202
|266
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|71
|41
|20
|6
|4
|92
|238
|184
|Atlanta
|71
|43
|23
|4
|1
|91
|217
|193
|Jacksonville
|71
|39
|27
|3
|2
|83
|203
|184
|Greenville
|70
|33
|27
|6
|4
|76
|206
|200
|Orlando
|70
|33
|30
|6
|1
|73
|196
|223
|South Carolina
|72
|28
|38
|6
|0
|62
|187
|238
|Norfolk
|70
|27
|37
|3
|3
|60
|195
|257
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|71
|48
|19
|2
|2
|100
|268
|201
|Fort Wayne
|71
|39
|25
|6
|1
|85
|262
|225
|Wheeling
|71
|37
|30
|4
|0
|78
|243
|242
|Cincinnati
|71
|36
|31
|3
|1
|76
|241
|235
|Kalamazoo
|71
|36
|34
|1
|0
|73
|222
|246
|Indy
|71
|33
|33
|2
|3
|71
|228
|231
|Iowa
|71
|29
|32
|9
|1
|68
|226
|257
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|71
|41
|27
|2
|1
|85
|235
|222
|Rapid City
|71
|35
|25
|6
|5
|81
|236
|230
|Tulsa
|71
|36
|29
|3
|3
|78
|218
|215
|Allen
|71
|34
|28
|8
|1
|77
|234
|241
|Idaho
|71
|36
|32
|2
|1
|75
|213
|186
|Kansas City
|71
|31
|33
|5
|2
|69
|207
|242
|Wichita
|71
|27
|35
|9
|0
|63
|201
|255
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Reading 5, Adirondack 4
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0
Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 0
Greenville 3, Orlando 1
Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1
Maine 2, Newfoundland 1
Florida 3, Atlanta 2
Norfolk 4, South Carolina 2
Indy 5, Cincinnati 4
Allen 3, Iowa 2
Kansas City 4, Wichita 1
Tulsa 1, Rapid City 0
Utah 4, Idaho 3
Saturday's Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2
Maine 4, Newfoundland 3
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.