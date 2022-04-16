All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading7044177297257201
Newfoundland6641204187257191
Trois-Rivieres6934295174230233
Maine7233315374230236
Worcester7132325271227245
Adirondack6927384058202266

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida7141206492238184
Atlanta7143234191217193
Jacksonville7139273283203184
Greenville7033276476206200
Orlando7033306173196223
South Carolina7228386062187238
Norfolk7027373360195257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo71481922100268201
Fort Wayne7139256185262225
Wheeling7137304078243242
Cincinnati7136313176241235
Kalamazoo7136341073222246
Indy7133332371228231
Iowa7129329168226257

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah7141272185235222
Rapid City7135256581236230
Tulsa7136293378218215
Allen7134288177234241
Idaho7136322175213186
Kansas City7131335269207242
Wichita7127359063201255

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Reading 5, Adirondack 4

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0

Trois-Rivieres 5, Worcester 0

Greenville 3, Orlando 1

Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1

Maine 2, Newfoundland 1

Florida 3, Atlanta 2

Norfolk 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 5, Cincinnati 4

Allen 3, Iowa 2

Kansas City 4, Wichita 1

Tulsa 1, Rapid City 0

Utah 4, Idaho 3

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2

Maine 4, Newfoundland 3

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

