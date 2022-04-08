All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading6641167291243187
Newfoundland6240193083243177
Trois-Rivieres6431284167217223
Worcester6630304266215229
Maine6730304367214223
Adirondack6626373055190254

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida6940196490232176
Atlanta6942233188210187
Jacksonville6738243281196169
Greenville6731275471195191
Orlando6832296171189218
South Carolina6926376058174227
Norfolk6725372355184250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6746181295255190
Fort Wayne6837246181254218
Wheeling6735284074233232
Cincinnati6835303073229220
Kalamazoo6735311071214234
Indy6830332365212221
Iowa6828318165217247

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah6939272181227219
Rapid City6834236579225220
Tulsa6935283376215210
Allen6732268173223228
Idaho6936302175210178
Kansas City6930325267202236
Wichita6725339059189243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Orlando 7, Norfolk 4

Greenville 5, Rapid City 4

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 3, Cincinnati 2

Reading 4, Maine 1

Wheeling 2, Indy 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 1

Greenville 6, Rapid City 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Worcester 0

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 2

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 2

Tulsa 8, Wichita 2

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, ppd

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

