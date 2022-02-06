All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading362195148123102
Trois-Rivieres3318122139117105
Newfoundland321712303710797
Maine3919153243123132
Worcester3716182135126137
Adirondack3616182034108130

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville402413215111494
Florida4423153352147117
Atlanta4223162149116111
Orlando4122163047121129
Greenville3714164335107114
Norfolk3915202234101141
South Carolina411522403499133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo402891259156110
Fort Wayne4121154147142127
Cincinnati4123171047142124
Kalamazoo3922170044133135
Wheeling4021181043137132
Iowa4417215140127161
Indy4217212238136146

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah4426152155150135
Idaho4325161152137105
Tulsa4123170147127121
Rapid City4421183247131139
Kansas City4321211043131145
Allen4017175140128144
Wichita4316216038121141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 1

Adirondack 4, Fort Wayne 3

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 2, Worcester 1

South Carolina 5, Greenville 1

Iowa 4, Wheeling 1

Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 2, Rapid City 0

Tulsa 5, Allen 4

Wichita 5, Idaho 4

Sunday's Games

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Adirondack at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday's Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

