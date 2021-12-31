All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland2215520328157
Trois-Rivieres2414901299078
Reading2110641255966
Adirondack2212910256870
Maine25101131248393
Worcester2281301176783

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville2818811389068
Florida2714823339070
Orlando28151210318493
Atlanta26121121277073
Greenville2591132236981
Norfolk281116012371102
South Carolina2691430216285

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo2517602369665
Cincinnati291711103510386
Fort Wayne2515730338368
Wheeling2515910319681
Kalamazoo24141000288285
Indy27914222291101
Iowa27914312271109

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah2818910379979
Idaho2516801337550
Tulsa25141001298072
Rapid City28121222288586
Kansas City26111410237690
Wichita27101520227889
Allen219930217089

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Reading 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 3

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 3

Toledo 7, Indy 2

Cincinnati 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 2

Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you