EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading2916841379588
Newfoundland2316520349061
Trois-Rivieres2515901319481
Maine311314313099113
Adirondack28131320288293
Worcester301117112492114

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville33219214510076
Florida361911334412293
Atlanta3720142143104102
Orlando3419132040105108
South Carolina341219302779110
Greenville31101533268198
Norfolk331219112686124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo33238024812485
Cincinnati3520141041122107
Fort Wayne341812404010998
Kalamazoo3319140038115116
Wheeling3318141037119112
Indy3415152234117113
Iowa361218513099135

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah3723121148130111
Rapid City3718143241116116
Idaho351915013910485
Tulsa331814013798102
Kansas City3517171035108118
Allen3114124133106117
Wichita361219502998118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Indy 3, Cincinnati 1

Jacksonville 2, South Carolina 1

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 3

Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2

Orlando 6, Maine 2

Toledo 4, Iowa 3

Atlanta 5, Florida 3

Newfoundland 9, Kansas City 4

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Rapid City 5, Idaho 2

Utah 6, Allen 4

Greenville at Norfolk, ppd

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Norfolk, 1 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

