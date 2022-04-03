All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading6339166286232179
Newfoundland6139193081240175
Maine6530284367210215
Worcester6429294264211220
Trois-Rivieres6128284161203218
Adirondack6526363055187250

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta6742213188208176
Florida6637196484217172
Jacksonville6537233279190165
Orlando6531285168179207
Greenville6529275467184184
South Carolina6725366056170220
Norfolk6524362353176242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6444171291242182
Fort Wayne6636236179247209
Cincinnati6635283073225213
Kalamazoo6434291069206224
Wheeling6533284070225227
Iowa6527298163207233
Indy6529312363203212

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Rapid City6634225578218209
Utah6738262179222215
Idaho6735292173206173
Tulsa6733283372201207
Allen6430267168211219
Kansas City6629314264193224
Wichita6525319059186229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Florida 3, Idaho 1

South Carolina 7, Orlando 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 2

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Sunday's Games

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

Maine 4, Adirondack 0

Allen 3, Tulsa 2

Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 1

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday's Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you