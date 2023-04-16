All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland7248222098271217
Reading7241255188262215
Maine7141272185257208
Adirondack7131299273233240
Worcester7134334072224238
Trois-Rivieres7229403061216273
Norfolk7121452347201308

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina7245224195263194
Jacksonville7043223291226201
Greenville7139238187240210
Florida7238254585225213
Atlanta7235306177226240
Orlando7130328169217256
Savannah7228349166207258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati72471663103266216
Toledo7145194397250176
Indy7142245089242206
Fort Wayne7133314373264272
Kalamazoo7129375063176223
Wheeling7229385063223244
Iowa72223613158189256

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho72581121119290153
Allen7237322177260263
Kansas City7234306276222224
Utah7235334074230259
Wichita7132326171223235
Rapid City7133344070239268
Tulsa7222418153203279

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Indy 2, Fort Wayne 1

Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1

Kalamazoo 6, Toledo 2

Reading 3, Newfoundland 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Adirondack 2

Greenville 7, South Carolina 1

Atlanta 3, Florida 1

Iowa 5, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2

Wichita 3, Allen 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 1

Utah 5, Tulsa 3

Saturday's Games

Maine 7, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 4

Adirondack 5, Worcester 1

Florida 4, Atlanta 1

Reading 6, Newfoundland 2

Savannah 6, Orlando 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 4

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Iowa 4, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2

Idaho 7, Rapid City 6

Utah 5, Tulsa 0

Sunday's Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

