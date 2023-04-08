All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland6846202094255205
Reading6839235184248200
Maine6839262181243198
Adirondack6730269271221223
Worcester6933324070217231
Trois-Rivieres6827383057203256
Norfolk6819442343187296

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina6842214189248180
Jacksonville6640223184210190
Florida6837234482214200
Greenville6836238181221206
Atlanta6934286175220230
Orlando6830307168211243
Savannah6827319164197238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati6845146399252199
Toledo6944184395244167
Indy6739235083229195
Fort Wayne6733274373253255
Wheeling6827365059210230
Kalamazoo6727364058158209
Iowa68203413154177245

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho68551021113275142
Allen6734302171244249
Utah6832324068213252
Kansas City6830306268204220
Wichita6931326068216229
Rapid City6832333067230256
Tulsa6722368153197253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

South Carolina 2, Greenville 1

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Adirondack 4, Maine 1

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Greenville 7, Orlando 3

Reading 8, Norfolk 4

South Carolina 4, Florida 1

Wheeling 6, Iowa 2

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2

Allen 6, Savannah 2

Rapid City 6, Wichita 3

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 2

Idaho 2, Utah 1

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you