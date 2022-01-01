All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland2215520328157
Trois-Rivieres2414901299078
Adirondack2312920267073
Maine26111131268695
Reading2110641255966
Worcester2281301176783

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville2818811389068
Florida2815823359270
Orlando28151210318493
Atlanta27121221277075
Greenville2591132236981
Norfolk281116012371102
South Carolina2691430216285

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo2517602369665
Fort Wayne2616730358468
Cincinnati291711103510386
Wheeling2515910319681
Kalamazoo24141000288285
Indy27914222291101
Iowa28915312271110

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah291810103710082
Idaho2616901337654
Rapid City29131222308887
Tulsa25141001298072
Kansas City27121410258093
Allen2210930237490
Wichita28101530238193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Reading 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 3

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 3

Toledo 7, Indy 2

Cincinnati 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 2

Allen 4, Idaho 1

Florida 2, Atlanta 0

Fort Wayne 1, Iowa 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3

Rapid City 3, Utah 1

Saturday's Games

Maine 3, Adirondack 2

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

