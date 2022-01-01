All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Adirondack
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|70
|73
|Maine
|26
|11
|11
|3
|1
|26
|86
|95
|Reading
|21
|10
|6
|4
|1
|25
|59
|66
|Worcester
|22
|8
|13
|0
|1
|17
|67
|83
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|28
|18
|8
|1
|1
|38
|90
|68
|Florida
|28
|15
|8
|2
|3
|35
|92
|70
|Orlando
|28
|15
|12
|1
|0
|31
|84
|93
|Atlanta
|27
|12
|12
|2
|1
|27
|70
|75
|Greenville
|25
|9
|11
|3
|2
|23
|69
|81
|Norfolk
|28
|11
|16
|0
|1
|23
|71
|102
|South Carolina
|26
|9
|14
|3
|0
|21
|62
|85
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|25
|17
|6
|0
|2
|36
|96
|65
|Fort Wayne
|26
|16
|7
|3
|0
|35
|84
|68
|Cincinnati
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|103
|86
|Wheeling
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|96
|81
|Kalamazoo
|24
|14
|10
|0
|0
|28
|82
|85
|Indy
|27
|9
|14
|2
|2
|22
|91
|101
|Iowa
|28
|9
|15
|3
|1
|22
|71
|110
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|100
|82
|Idaho
|26
|16
|9
|0
|1
|33
|76
|54
|Rapid City
|29
|13
|12
|2
|2
|30
|88
|87
|Tulsa
|25
|14
|10
|0
|1
|29
|80
|72
|Kansas City
|27
|12
|14
|1
|0
|25
|80
|93
|Allen
|22
|10
|9
|3
|0
|23
|74
|90
|Wichita
|28
|10
|15
|3
|0
|23
|81
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Orlando 5, South Carolina 4
Reading 2, Worcester 0
Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 3
Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 3
Kalamazoo 4, Tulsa 3
Toledo 7, Indy 2
Cincinnati 3, Greenville 2
Wheeling 5, Norfolk 2
Allen 4, Idaho 1
Florida 2, Atlanta 0
Fort Wayne 1, Iowa 0
Kansas City 4, Wichita 3
Rapid City 3, Utah 1
Saturday's Games
Maine 3, Adirondack 2
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.