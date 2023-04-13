All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland7048202098268208
Reading7039255184253212
Maine6940262183248201
Worcester7034324072223233
Adirondack6930289271226234
Trois-Rivieres7027403057206269
Norfolk7021442347199301

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina7044214193257183
Jacksonville6842223188220195
Greenville6937238183226208
Florida7037244583220209
Atlanta7034296175222235
Orlando6930317168213248
Savannah7027339164200248

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati70471463103262206
Toledo6944184395244167
Indy6940245085234201
Fort Wayne6933294373259264
Wheeling7029365063219235
Kalamazoo6928365061167217
Iowa70203613154180252

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho70561121115279146
Allen7036312175254256
Kansas City7032306272212220
Utah7033334070220256
Rapid City6933333069232257
Wichita6931326068216229
Tulsa7022398153200269

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Norfolk 7, Reading 4

Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 2

South Carolina 5, Savannah 0

Jacksonville 5, Florida 3

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3

Kansas City 2, Allen 0

Wheeling 5, Iowa 2

Rapid City 2, Idaho 1

Utah 5, Tulsa 1

Thursday's Games

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

