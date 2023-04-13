All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|70
|48
|20
|2
|0
|98
|268
|208
|Reading
|70
|39
|25
|5
|1
|84
|253
|212
|Maine
|69
|40
|26
|2
|1
|83
|248
|201
|Worcester
|70
|34
|32
|4
|0
|72
|223
|233
|Adirondack
|69
|30
|28
|9
|2
|71
|226
|234
|Trois-Rivieres
|70
|27
|40
|3
|0
|57
|206
|269
|Norfolk
|70
|21
|44
|2
|3
|47
|199
|301
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|70
|44
|21
|4
|1
|93
|257
|183
|Jacksonville
|68
|42
|22
|3
|1
|88
|220
|195
|Greenville
|69
|37
|23
|8
|1
|83
|226
|208
|Florida
|70
|37
|24
|4
|5
|83
|220
|209
|Atlanta
|70
|34
|29
|6
|1
|75
|222
|235
|Orlando
|69
|30
|31
|7
|1
|68
|213
|248
|Savannah
|70
|27
|33
|9
|1
|64
|200
|248
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|70
|47
|14
|6
|3
|103
|262
|206
|Toledo
|69
|44
|18
|4
|3
|95
|244
|167
|Indy
|69
|40
|24
|5
|0
|85
|234
|201
|Fort Wayne
|69
|33
|29
|4
|3
|73
|259
|264
|Wheeling
|70
|29
|36
|5
|0
|63
|219
|235
|Kalamazoo
|69
|28
|36
|5
|0
|61
|167
|217
|Iowa
|70
|20
|36
|13
|1
|54
|180
|252
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|70
|56
|11
|2
|1
|115
|279
|146
|Allen
|70
|36
|31
|2
|1
|75
|254
|256
|Kansas City
|70
|32
|30
|6
|2
|72
|212
|220
|Utah
|70
|33
|33
|4
|0
|70
|220
|256
|Rapid City
|69
|33
|33
|3
|0
|69
|232
|257
|Wichita
|69
|31
|32
|6
|0
|68
|216
|229
|Tulsa
|70
|22
|39
|8
|1
|53
|200
|269
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
Norfolk 7, Reading 4
Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 2
South Carolina 5, Savannah 0
Jacksonville 5, Florida 3
Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3
Kansas City 2, Allen 0
Wheeling 5, Iowa 2
Rapid City 2, Idaho 1
Utah 5, Tulsa 1
Thursday's Games
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
