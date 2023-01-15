All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|35
|25
|9
|1
|0
|51
|143
|104
|Reading
|33
|22
|10
|1
|0
|45
|111
|86
|Maine
|33
|20
|11
|1
|1
|42
|125
|99
|Worcester
|37
|19
|15
|3
|0
|41
|130
|128
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|14
|19
|2
|0
|30
|101
|126
|Adirondack
|33
|10
|17
|5
|1
|26
|93
|117
|Norfolk
|36
|6
|27
|1
|2
|15
|87
|160
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|33
|20
|8
|3
|2
|45
|107
|92
|Greenville
|35
|19
|9
|7
|0
|45
|112
|103
|South Carolina
|31
|20
|7
|3
|1
|44
|111
|83
|Jacksonville
|34
|21
|12
|1
|0
|43
|113
|98
|Atlanta
|34
|20
|12
|2
|0
|42
|101
|98
|Orlando
|35
|15
|15
|4
|1
|35
|103
|116
|Savannah
|32
|10
|16
|6
|0
|26
|81
|102
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|36
|25
|10
|1
|0
|51
|136
|106
|Cincinnati
|33
|20
|7
|4
|2
|46
|117
|96
|Toledo
|36
|17
|14
|4
|1
|39
|114
|113
|Wheeling
|36
|17
|16
|3
|0
|37
|106
|114
|Fort Wayne
|33
|15
|12
|4
|2
|36
|126
|131
|Kalamazoo
|34
|15
|16
|3
|0
|33
|85
|99
|Iowa
|33
|7
|17
|8
|1
|23
|87
|123
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|34
|28
|5
|1
|0
|57
|144
|68
|Wichita
|37
|21
|13
|3
|0
|45
|124
|107
|Rapid City
|36
|18
|17
|1
|0
|37
|122
|128
|Kansas City
|32
|16
|12
|4
|0
|36
|107
|104
|Tulsa
|33
|11
|15
|6
|1
|29
|96
|124
|Allen
|34
|14
|19
|1
|0
|29
|100
|126
|Utah
|33
|13
|19
|1
|0
|27
|88
|119
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Orlando 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Reading 3, Adirondack 1
Newfoundland 6, Worcester 4
Florida 4, South Carolina 2
Maine 6, Norfolk 3
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2
Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4
Greenville 2, Savannah 1
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3
Fort Wayne 7, Toledo 4
Allen 3, Wichita 2
Kansas City 4, Iowa 3
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 4, Utah 0
Sunday's Games
Florida 3, South Carolina 1
Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2
Indy 6, Fort Wayne 5
Wichita 6, Tulsa 3
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 2
Monday's Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
