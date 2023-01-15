All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland352591051143104
Reading332210104511186
Maine332011114212599
Worcester3719153041130128
Trois-Rivieres3514192030101126
Adirondack331017512693117
Norfolk36627121587160

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida33208324510792
Greenville351997045112103
South Carolina31207314411183
Jacksonville342112104311398
Atlanta342012204210198
Orlando3515154135103116
Savannah321016602681102

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy3625101051136106
Cincinnati33207424611796
Toledo3617144139114113
Wheeling3617163037106114
Fort Wayne3315124236126131
Kalamazoo34151630338599
Iowa33717812387123

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho34285105714468
Wichita3721133045124107
Rapid City3618171037122128
Kansas City3216124036107104
Tulsa331115612996124
Allen3414191029100126
Utah331319102788119

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Orlando 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Reading 3, Adirondack 1

Newfoundland 6, Worcester 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 2

Maine 6, Norfolk 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4

Greenville 2, Savannah 1

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 7, Toledo 4

Allen 3, Wichita 2

Kansas City 4, Iowa 3

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Utah 0

Sunday's Games

Florida 3, South Carolina 1

Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 5

Wichita 6, Tulsa 3

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 2

Monday's Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you