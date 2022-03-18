All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading5333126274198153
Newfoundland5233163069204147
Worcester5325224256187187
Maine5525244256171191
Trois-Rivieres5224243152181194
Adirondack5523302048165208

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta5836183176180146
Florida5832175473196155
Jacksonville5633192270159135
Orlando5829254062160182
Greenville5523254353149155
Norfolk5620312345147206
South Carolina5819336044142194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo5638151279214158
Fort Wayne5630205166206175
Wheeling5530241061190187
Cincinnati5730243063199186
Iowa5726246159183202
Kalamazoo5528270056171190
Indy5523272351169181

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah5935212173200189
Rapid City5729204466186179
Idaho5930262163174156
Tulsa5828253261174186
Allen5625246157182193
Kansas City6128293160179206
Wichita5824268056167192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 6, Wichita 2

Tulsa 5, Allen 2

Friday's Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you