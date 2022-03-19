All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|54
|33
|13
|6
|2
|74
|200
|156
|Newfoundland
|52
|33
|16
|3
|0
|69
|204
|147
|Worcester
|54
|26
|22
|4
|2
|58
|190
|187
|Trois-Rivieres
|53
|25
|24
|3
|1
|54
|182
|194
|Maine
|56
|25
|25
|4
|2
|56
|171
|192
|Adirondack
|56
|24
|30
|2
|0
|50
|168
|210
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|59
|36
|19
|3
|1
|76
|181
|150
|Florida
|59
|33
|17
|5
|4
|75
|199
|155
|Jacksonville
|57
|34
|19
|2
|2
|72
|163
|136
|Orlando
|59
|29
|26
|4
|0
|62
|160
|185
|Greenville
|56
|24
|25
|4
|3
|55
|151
|156
|Norfolk
|57
|20
|32
|2
|3
|45
|148
|208
|South Carolina
|59
|19
|34
|6
|0
|44
|142
|197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|56
|38
|15
|1
|2
|79
|214
|158
|Fort Wayne
|57
|31
|20
|5
|1
|68
|212
|179
|Wheeling
|56
|30
|25
|1
|0
|61
|194
|193
|Cincinnati
|58
|30
|25
|3
|0
|63
|203
|192
|Kalamazoo
|56
|29
|27
|0
|0
|58
|176
|194
|Iowa
|58
|26
|25
|6
|1
|59
|187
|207
|Indy
|56
|24
|27
|2
|3
|53
|175
|185
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|60
|36
|21
|2
|1
|75
|202
|189
|Rapid City
|58
|30
|20
|4
|4
|68
|191
|183
|Tulsa
|58
|28
|25
|3
|2
|61
|174
|186
|Idaho
|60
|30
|27
|2
|1
|63
|174
|158
|Allen
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|190
|198
|Kansas City
|62
|28
|30
|3
|1
|60
|183
|211
|Wichita
|59
|24
|27
|8
|0
|56
|172
|200
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Adirondack 3, Reading 2
Indy 6, Wheeling 4
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1
Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4
Trois-Rivieres 1, Maine 0
Worcester 3, South Carolina 0
Florida 3, Orlando 0
Greenville 2, Norfolk 1
Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 4
Allen 8, Wichita 5
Rapid City 5, Kansas City 4
Utah 2, Idaho 0
Saturday's Games
South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.