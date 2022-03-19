All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading5433136274200156
Newfoundland5233163069204147
Worcester5426224258190187
Trois-Rivieres5325243154182194
Maine5625254256171192
Adirondack5624302050168210

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta5936193176181150
Florida5933175475199155
Jacksonville5734192272163136
Orlando5929264062160185
Greenville5624254355151156
Norfolk5720322345148208
South Carolina5919346044142197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo5638151279214158
Fort Wayne5731205168212179
Wheeling5630251061194193
Cincinnati5830253063203192
Kalamazoo5629270058176194
Iowa5826256159187207
Indy5624272353175185

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah6036212175202189
Rapid City5830204468191183
Tulsa5828253261174186
Idaho6030272163174158
Allen5726246159190198
Kansas City6228303160183211
Wichita5924278056172200

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Adirondack 3, Reading 2

Indy 6, Wheeling 4

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4

Trois-Rivieres 1, Maine 0

Worcester 3, South Carolina 0

Florida 3, Orlando 0

Greenville 2, Norfolk 1

Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 4

Allen 8, Wichita 5

Rapid City 5, Kansas City 4

Utah 2, Idaho 0

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

