EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading372295150129103
Newfoundland341912304111898
Trois-Rivieres3318122139117105
Maine4119173243124143
Worcester3816192135127139
Adirondack3716192034109136

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville412414215111699
Atlanta4425162153124114
Florida4423153352147117
Orlando4223163049126131
Greenville3815164337112115
Norfolk4115222234103150
South Carolina411522403499133

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo4128101259156113
Kalamazoo4123180046136140
Fort Wayne4221164147143129
Wheeling4223181047146137
Cincinnati4323182048148133
Indy4419212242141147
Iowa4517216141131166

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah4527152157155139
Idaho4526171154141110
Tulsa4323181148131128
Rapid City4622184250138146
Allen4219175144135148
Kansas City4521222044135152
Wichita4518216042129145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Wichita 3, Rapid City 2

Allen 3, Kansas City 1

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 6, Maine 1

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 12 p.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 12:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

