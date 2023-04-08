All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|69
|47
|20
|2
|0
|96
|259
|206
|Reading
|69
|39
|24
|5
|1
|84
|249
|205
|Maine
|68
|39
|26
|2
|1
|81
|243
|198
|Adirondack
|67
|30
|26
|9
|2
|71
|221
|223
|Worcester
|69
|33
|32
|4
|0
|70
|217
|231
|Trois-Rivieres
|69
|27
|39
|3
|0
|57
|204
|260
|Norfolk
|69
|20
|44
|2
|3
|45
|192
|297
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|69
|43
|21
|4
|1
|91
|252
|183
|Jacksonville
|66
|40
|22
|3
|1
|84
|210
|190
|Florida
|69
|37
|23
|4
|5
|83
|217
|204
|Greenville
|68
|36
|23
|8
|1
|81
|221
|206
|Atlanta
|69
|34
|28
|6
|1
|75
|220
|230
|Orlando
|68
|30
|30
|7
|1
|68
|211
|243
|Savannah
|68
|27
|31
|9
|1
|64
|197
|238
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|68
|45
|14
|6
|3
|99
|252
|199
|Toledo
|69
|44
|18
|4
|3
|95
|244
|167
|Indy
|67
|39
|23
|5
|0
|83
|229
|195
|Fort Wayne
|67
|33
|27
|4
|3
|73
|253
|255
|Wheeling
|68
|27
|36
|5
|0
|59
|210
|230
|Kalamazoo
|67
|27
|36
|4
|0
|58
|158
|209
|Iowa
|68
|20
|34
|13
|1
|54
|177
|245
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|68
|55
|10
|2
|1
|113
|275
|142
|Allen
|67
|34
|30
|2
|1
|71
|244
|249
|Utah
|68
|32
|32
|4
|0
|68
|213
|252
|Kansas City
|68
|30
|30
|6
|2
|68
|204
|220
|Wichita
|69
|31
|32
|6
|0
|68
|216
|229
|Rapid City
|68
|32
|33
|3
|0
|67
|230
|256
|Tulsa
|67
|22
|36
|8
|1
|53
|197
|253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 3
Adirondack 4, Maine 1
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3
Greenville 7, Orlando 3
Reading 8, Norfolk 4
South Carolina 4, Florida 1
Wheeling 6, Iowa 2
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2
Allen 6, Savannah 2
Rapid City 6, Wichita 3
Tulsa 4, Kansas City 2
Idaho 2, Utah 1
Saturday's Games
Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Norfolk 5, Reading 1
South Carolina 4, Florida 3
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 4 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.