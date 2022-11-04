All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland76010132916
Worcester66000122914
Maine7430082418
Trois-Rivieres7241051929
Reading6141031221
Norfolk6150021228
Adirondack5041011123

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Savannah5410082116
Atlanta6420082115
Greenville6321072118
Florida431006128
South Carolina4310062013
Jacksonville42200488
Orlando403101618

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati540019219
Indy5410082214
Toledo4310061310
Kalamazoo5221051514
Wheeling523004914
Fort Wayne5121141927
Iowa6060001330

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho65100102411
Kansas City4310061511
Wichita4211051111
Allen4220041110
Utah5230041015
Rapid City6240041620
Tulsa3120021013

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Atlanta 5, Orlando 0

Indy 5, Iowa 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 3

Wheeling 2, Reading 1

Greenville 3, Savannah 2

Newfoundland 3, Maine 1

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 1

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

