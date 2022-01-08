All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Reading
|24
|12
|7
|4
|1
|29
|71
|75
|Adirondack
|25
|13
|10
|2
|0
|28
|77
|78
|Maine
|28
|12
|12
|3
|1
|28
|91
|102
|Worcester
|25
|9
|14
|1
|1
|20
|76
|95
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|31
|20
|9
|1
|1
|42
|97
|73
|Florida
|31
|17
|8
|3
|3
|40
|108
|78
|Orlando
|29
|16
|12
|1
|0
|33
|87
|95
|Atlanta
|30
|14
|13
|2
|1
|31
|79
|86
|Norfolk
|30
|12
|16
|1
|1
|26
|78
|109
|Greenville
|27
|9
|12
|3
|3
|24
|74
|88
|South Carolina
|29
|10
|16
|3
|0
|23
|67
|96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|27
|19
|6
|0
|2
|40
|107
|69
|Cincinnati
|30
|18
|11
|1
|0
|37
|108
|90
|Fort Wayne
|28
|16
|9
|3
|0
|35
|90
|80
|Wheeling
|27
|15
|11
|1
|0
|31
|100
|90
|Kalamazoo
|26
|15
|11
|0
|0
|30
|88
|90
|Indy
|29
|11
|14
|2
|2
|26
|100
|103
|Iowa
|30
|9
|17
|3
|1
|22
|74
|117
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|111
|93
|Idaho
|30
|17
|12
|0
|1
|35
|88
|67
|Rapid City
|31
|14
|13
|2
|2
|32
|95
|95
|Allen
|25
|13
|9
|3
|0
|29
|88
|98
|Tulsa
|27
|14
|12
|0
|1
|29
|84
|82
|Kansas City
|29
|14
|14
|1
|0
|29
|88
|98
|Wichita
|30
|10
|16
|4
|0
|24
|86
|101
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Indy 5, Wheeling 1
Maine 3, Adirondack 2
Reading 3, Worcester 2
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3
Florida 8, South Carolina 3
Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4
Allen 6, Tulsa 3
Kansas City 4, Wichita 2
Rapid City 3, Iowa 2
Idaho 6, Utah 3
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, ppd
Jacksonville at Norfolk, ppd
Saturday's Games
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Reading 6, Worcester 2
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.