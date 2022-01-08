All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland2215520328157
Trois-Rivieres2414901299078
Reading2412741297175
Adirondack25131020287778
Maine281212312891102
Worcester2591411207695

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville3120911429773
Florida31178334010878
Orlando29161210338795
Atlanta30141321317986
Norfolk301216112678109
Greenville2791233247488
South Carolina29101630236796

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo27196024010769
Cincinnati301811103710890
Fort Wayne2816930359080
Wheeling271511103110090
Kalamazoo26151100308890
Indy2911142226100103
Iowa30917312274117

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah322011104111193
Idaho30171201358867
Rapid City31141322329595
Allen2513930298898
Tulsa27141201298482
Kansas City29141410298898
Wichita301016402486101

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Indy 5, Wheeling 1

Maine 3, Adirondack 2

Reading 3, Worcester 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

Florida 8, South Carolina 3

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Kansas City 4, Wichita 2

Rapid City 3, Iowa 2

Idaho 6, Utah 3

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, ppd

Jacksonville at Norfolk, ppd

Saturday's Games

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Reading 6, Worcester 2

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

