All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|61
|41
|18
|2
|0
|84
|233
|189
|Reading
|59
|35
|20
|4
|0
|74
|212
|170
|Maine
|58
|33
|22
|2
|1
|69
|211
|168
|Worcester
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|199
|204
|Adirondack
|60
|24
|26
|8
|2
|58
|197
|210
|Trois-Rivieres
|60
|23
|35
|2
|0
|48
|178
|232
|Norfolk
|61
|16
|40
|2
|3
|37
|170
|270
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|59
|36
|19
|3
|1
|76
|190
|167
|South Carolina
|60
|35
|20
|4
|1
|75
|211
|170
|Florida
|59
|33
|18
|4
|4
|74
|196
|174
|Greenville
|60
|33
|19
|7
|1
|74
|200
|183
|Atlanta
|62
|31
|25
|5
|1
|68
|197
|211
|Orlando
|62
|29
|25
|7
|1
|66
|198
|219
|Savannah
|62
|23
|29
|9
|1
|56
|175
|216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|62
|41
|15
|4
|2
|88
|222
|145
|Cincinnati
|59
|38
|12
|6
|3
|85
|220
|167
|Indy
|61
|37
|21
|3
|0
|77
|215
|179
|Fort Wayne
|59
|30
|23
|4
|2
|66
|225
|227
|Wheeling
|61
|25
|31
|5
|0
|55
|189
|204
|Kalamazoo
|59
|23
|32
|4
|0
|50
|141
|187
|Iowa
|59
|15
|31
|12
|1
|43
|152
|220
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|59
|47
|9
|2
|1
|97
|243
|128
|Kansas City
|59
|27
|24
|6
|2
|62
|186
|193
|Utah
|59
|29
|27
|3
|0
|61
|178
|214
|Allen
|58
|29
|27
|1
|1
|60
|208
|217
|Wichita
|60
|27
|28
|5
|0
|59
|187
|195
|Rapid City
|58
|27
|30
|1
|0
|55
|195
|220
|Tulsa
|57
|19
|30
|7
|1
|46
|171
|220
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 2
Florida 7, Trois-Rivieres 5
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3
Reading 8, Atlanta 2
Savannah 5, Jacksonville 2
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Greenville 4, South Carolina 1
Wheeling 4, Norfolk 3
Worcester 4, Maine 3
Cincinnati 3, Iowa 1
Kansas City 5, Wichita 2
Utah 2, Allen 1
Rapid City 6, Tulsa 4
Idaho 6, Orlando 2
Saturday's Games
Trois-Rivieres 2, Florida 1
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 4
Norfolk 4, Wheeling 2
South Carolina 6, Savannah 0
Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2
Reading 3, Atlanta 2
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 1
Maine 6, Worcester 4
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Reading, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.