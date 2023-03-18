All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland6141182084233189
Reading5935204074212170
Maine5833222169211168
Worcester6131273065199204
Adirondack6024268258197210
Trois-Rivieres6023352048178232
Norfolk6116402337170270

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville5936193176190167
South Carolina6035204175211170
Florida5933184474196174
Greenville6033197174200183
Atlanta6231255168197211
Orlando6229257166198219
Savannah6223299156175216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6241154288222145
Cincinnati5938126385220167
Indy6137213077215179
Fort Wayne5930234266225227
Wheeling6125315055189204
Kalamazoo5923324050141187
Iowa59153112143152220

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho594792197243128
Kansas City5927246262186193
Utah5929273061178214
Allen5829271160208217
Wichita6027285059187195
Rapid City5827301055195220
Tulsa5719307146171220

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 2

Florida 7, Trois-Rivieres 5

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3

Reading 8, Atlanta 2

Savannah 5, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 4, Norfolk 3

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Cincinnati 3, Iowa 1

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Utah 2, Allen 1

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 4

Idaho 6, Orlando 2

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres 2, Florida 1

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 4

Norfolk 4, Wheeling 2

South Carolina 6, Savannah 0

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

Reading 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 1

Maine 6, Worcester 4

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Reading, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

