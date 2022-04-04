All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading6439167287235183
Newfoundland6139193081240175
Maine6530284367210215
Trois-Rivieres6229284163207221
Worcester6429294264211220
Adirondack6526363055187250

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta6742213188208176
Florida6738196486220174
Jacksonville6537233279190165
Orlando6631286169181210
Greenville6529275467184184
South Carolina6725366056170220
Norfolk6524362353176242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6545171293246183
Fort Wayne6636236179247209
Cincinnati6635283073225213
Wheeling6533284070225227
Kalamazoo6534301069207228
Indy6630312365209214
Iowa6627308163209239

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Rapid City6634225578218209
Utah6738262179222215
Idaho6735292173206173
Tulsa6733283372201207
Allen6430267168211219
Kansas City6629314264193224
Wichita6525319059186229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

Maine 4, Adirondack 0

Allen 3, Tulsa 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3

Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 1

Indy 6, Iowa 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Monday's Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Tuesday's Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you