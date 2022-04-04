All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|64
|39
|16
|7
|2
|87
|235
|183
|Newfoundland
|61
|39
|19
|3
|0
|81
|240
|175
|Maine
|65
|30
|28
|4
|3
|67
|210
|215
|Trois-Rivieres
|62
|29
|28
|4
|1
|63
|207
|221
|Worcester
|64
|29
|29
|4
|2
|64
|211
|220
|Adirondack
|65
|26
|36
|3
|0
|55
|187
|250
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|67
|42
|21
|3
|1
|88
|208
|176
|Florida
|67
|38
|19
|6
|4
|86
|220
|174
|Jacksonville
|65
|37
|23
|3
|2
|79
|190
|165
|Orlando
|66
|31
|28
|6
|1
|69
|181
|210
|Greenville
|65
|29
|27
|5
|4
|67
|184
|184
|South Carolina
|67
|25
|36
|6
|0
|56
|170
|220
|Norfolk
|65
|24
|36
|2
|3
|53
|176
|242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|65
|45
|17
|1
|2
|93
|246
|183
|Fort Wayne
|66
|36
|23
|6
|1
|79
|247
|209
|Cincinnati
|66
|35
|28
|3
|0
|73
|225
|213
|Wheeling
|65
|33
|28
|4
|0
|70
|225
|227
|Kalamazoo
|65
|34
|30
|1
|0
|69
|207
|228
|Indy
|66
|30
|31
|2
|3
|65
|209
|214
|Iowa
|66
|27
|30
|8
|1
|63
|209
|239
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|66
|34
|22
|5
|5
|78
|218
|209
|Utah
|67
|38
|26
|2
|1
|79
|222
|215
|Idaho
|67
|35
|29
|2
|1
|73
|206
|173
|Tulsa
|67
|33
|28
|3
|3
|72
|201
|207
|Allen
|64
|30
|26
|7
|1
|68
|211
|219
|Kansas City
|66
|29
|31
|4
|2
|64
|193
|224
|Wichita
|65
|25
|31
|9
|0
|59
|186
|229
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 1
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3
Maine 4, Adirondack 0
Allen 3, Tulsa 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3
Wheeling 5, Fort Wayne 1
Indy 6, Iowa 2
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1
Monday's Games
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Tuesday's Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Rapid City at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
