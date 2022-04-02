All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading6339166286232179
Newfoundland6038193079237174
Worcester6329284264210217
Maine6429284365206215
Trois-Rivieres6128284161203218
Adirondack6426353055187246

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta6641213186204173
Florida6637196484217172
Jacksonville6537233279190165
Greenville6429265467181180
Orlando6531285168179207
South Carolina6725366056170220
Norfolk6524362353176242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6444171291242182
Fort Wayne6536226179246204
Cincinnati6635283073225213
Kalamazoo6434291069206224
Wheeling6432284068220226
Iowa6527298163207233
Indy6529312363203212

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah6638252179219211
Rapid City6533225576214206
Idaho6735292173206173
Tulsa6633283271199204
Allen6329267166208217
Kansas City6629314264193224
Wichita6525319059186229

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

South Carolina 4, Orlando 3

Indy 4, Wheeling 3

Maine 7, Adirondack 0

Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Idaho 3, Florida 0

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2

Allen 3, Kansas City 1

Tulsa 5, Wichita 3

Utah 5, Rapid City 2

Saturday's Games

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Florida 3, Idaho 1

South Carolina 7, Orlando 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 2

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

