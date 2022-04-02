All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|63
|39
|16
|6
|2
|86
|232
|179
|Newfoundland
|60
|38
|19
|3
|0
|79
|237
|174
|Worcester
|63
|29
|28
|4
|2
|64
|210
|217
|Maine
|64
|29
|28
|4
|3
|65
|206
|215
|Trois-Rivieres
|61
|28
|28
|4
|1
|61
|203
|218
|Adirondack
|64
|26
|35
|3
|0
|55
|187
|246
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|66
|41
|21
|3
|1
|86
|204
|173
|Florida
|66
|37
|19
|6
|4
|84
|217
|172
|Jacksonville
|65
|37
|23
|3
|2
|79
|190
|165
|Greenville
|64
|29
|26
|5
|4
|67
|181
|180
|Orlando
|65
|31
|28
|5
|1
|68
|179
|207
|South Carolina
|67
|25
|36
|6
|0
|56
|170
|220
|Norfolk
|65
|24
|36
|2
|3
|53
|176
|242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|64
|44
|17
|1
|2
|91
|242
|182
|Fort Wayne
|65
|36
|22
|6
|1
|79
|246
|204
|Cincinnati
|66
|35
|28
|3
|0
|73
|225
|213
|Kalamazoo
|64
|34
|29
|1
|0
|69
|206
|224
|Wheeling
|64
|32
|28
|4
|0
|68
|220
|226
|Iowa
|65
|27
|29
|8
|1
|63
|207
|233
|Indy
|65
|29
|31
|2
|3
|63
|203
|212
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|66
|38
|25
|2
|1
|79
|219
|211
|Rapid City
|65
|33
|22
|5
|5
|76
|214
|206
|Idaho
|67
|35
|29
|2
|1
|73
|206
|173
|Tulsa
|66
|33
|28
|3
|2
|71
|199
|204
|Allen
|63
|29
|26
|7
|1
|66
|208
|217
|Kansas City
|66
|29
|31
|4
|2
|64
|193
|224
|Wichita
|65
|25
|31
|9
|0
|59
|186
|229
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0
Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3
South Carolina 4, Orlando 3
Indy 4, Wheeling 3
Maine 7, Adirondack 0
Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 4
Idaho 3, Florida 0
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2
Allen 3, Kansas City 1
Tulsa 5, Wichita 3
Utah 5, Rapid City 2
Saturday's Games
Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0
Adirondack 4, Maine 3
Florida 3, Idaho 1
South Carolina 7, Orlando 3
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2
Toledo 4, Indy 3
Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 2
Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1
Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2
Tulsa 4, Allen 1
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.
