EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading6943177295252197
Newfoundland6441203085253185
Trois-Rivieres6732295170222231
Worcester6932314270225237
Maine7031315370224232
Adirondack6827383057198261

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida7040206490235182
Atlanta7043233190215190
Jacksonville7139273283203184
Greenville6932276474203199
Orlando6933296173195220
South Carolina7128376062185234
Norfolk6926373358191255

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo7047192298265201
Fort Wayne7038256183260224
Wheeling7037294078242240
Cincinnati7036313075237230
Kalamazoo7036331073222243
Indy7032332369223227
Iowa7029328167224254

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah7040272183231219
Rapid City7035246581236229
Tulsa7035293376217215
Allen7033288175231239
Idaho7036312175210182
Kansas City7030335267203241
Wichita7027349063200251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Indy 5, Toledo 4

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Maine 6, Reading 2

Wheeling 3, Kalamazoo 2

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 0

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 4

Iowa 5, Allen 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 2

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

