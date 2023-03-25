All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland6443192088241195
Reading6236224076223181
Maine6235242173225182
Worcester6532303067205215
Adirondack6327268264206213
Trois-Rivieres6324363051187238
Norfolk6418412341176279

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina6237204179223175
Jacksonville6237213178200181
Florida6234204476202182
Greenville6234207176203188
Atlanta6432256171203217
Orlando6530277168206232
Savannah6323309156178220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati6342126393236177
Toledo6442164290229150
Indy6337224078218185
Fort Wayne6231244369237238
Wheeling6326325057196211
Kalamazoo6225334054147193
Iowa64173313148163233

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho6351921105261136
Wichita6430286066199203
Kansas City6228266264193202
Allen6230301162221234
Rapid City6230311061211235
Utah6229303061188230
Tulsa6120337148181233

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Adirondack 4, Worcester 1

Greenville 2, Indy 0

Maine 4, Atlanta 3

Orlando 6, Jacksonville 4

Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 0

Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 1

Reading 4, Toledo 2

Newfoundland 3, Florida 0

Rapid City 6, Fort Wayne 5

Idaho 3, Allen 1

Iowa 3, Wichita 2

Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2

Cincinnati 4, Utah 3

Saturday's Games

Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

South Carolina 7, Maine 3

Adirondack 2, Worcester 1

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3

Newfoundland 3, Florida 2

Wheeling 6, Reading 5

Toledo 5, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 6, Allen 3

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3

Wichita 4, Iowa 2

Sunday's Games

Maine at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 4 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Greenville at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you