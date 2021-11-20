All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland119200184226
Reading105221133531
Maine95310113027
Adirondack11461092939
Trois-Rivieres10460083138
Worcester10360172939

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida127311163831
Norfolk117400143737
Atlanta86200122822
Orlando115510113536
South Carolina105500102528
Greenville10460082628
Jacksonville11361182431

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Fort Wayne107210153422
Toledo117400144929
Cincinnati116500122931
Kalamazoo95400102928
Wheeling105500103438
Indy11460193439
Iowa11272063156

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho138500163931
Utah127500144338
Tulsa86200122415
Kansas City116500123835
Rapid City114511103437
Wichita9450082724
Allen11362083553

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Indy 5, Wheeling 2

Newfoundland 3, Reading 2

Greenville 2, South Carolina 0

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 5, Iowa 1

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2

Rapid City 6, Allen 1

Idaho 5, Adirondack 1

Kansas City 5, Utah 2

Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you