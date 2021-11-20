All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|42
|26
|Reading
|10
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|35
|31
|Maine
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|27
|Adirondack
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|29
|39
|Trois-Rivieres
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|31
|38
|Worcester
|10
|3
|6
|0
|1
|7
|29
|39
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|38
|31
|Norfolk
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|37
|37
|Atlanta
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|28
|22
|Orlando
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|35
|36
|South Carolina
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|28
|Greenville
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|26
|28
|Jacksonville
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|8
|24
|31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|34
|22
|Toledo
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|49
|29
|Cincinnati
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|29
|31
|Kalamazoo
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|29
|28
|Wheeling
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|34
|38
|Indy
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|34
|39
|Iowa
|11
|2
|7
|2
|0
|6
|31
|56
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|39
|31
|Utah
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|43
|38
|Tulsa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|24
|15
|Kansas City
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|38
|35
|Rapid City
|11
|4
|5
|1
|1
|10
|34
|37
|Wichita
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Allen
|11
|3
|6
|2
|0
|8
|35
|53
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Indy 5, Wheeling 2
Newfoundland 3, Reading 2
Greenville 2, South Carolina 0
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1
Toledo 5, Iowa 1
Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2
Rapid City 6, Allen 1
Idaho 5, Adirondack 1
Kansas City 5, Utah 2
Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled