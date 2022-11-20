All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland1412110256029
Worcester1412200246135
Reading116410133632
Trois-Rivieres136610134148
Maine135710113642
Adirondack10252172839
Norfolk151140023175

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Florida128310173728
Savannah106130153528
South Carolina117310154836
Jacksonville117400143131
Atlanta116410133632
Greenville135530133343
Orlando12371182943

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati108101174121
Indy128310174735
Fort Wayne114412113946
Wheeling125700102636
Kalamazoo10451092530
Toledo10450192427
Iowa10171143047

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho129210194523
Wichita117220163532
Kansas City117310154842
Utah126600123236
Rapid City136700124141
Allen115510113234
Tulsa11353093349

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 0

Maine 2, Newfoundland 0

South Carolina 5, Orlando 1

Florida 3, Atlanta 2

Jacksonville 3, Savannah 2

Worcester 7, Greenville 0

Indy 4, Toledo 3

Allen 5, Fort Wayne 4

Rapid City 9, Tulsa 1

Sunday's Games

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3

South Carolina 3, Orlando 1

Indy 6, Wheeling 1

Kansas City 5, Wichita 4

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

