All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland342491049137100
Reading312010104110384
Worcester3619143041126122
Maine311811113811694
Trois-Rivieres331417203098118
Adirondack311015512691109
Norfolk34625121582151

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
South Carolina29205314410876
Jacksonville322011104110589
Greenville331797041107100
Florida3018831409886
Atlanta32191120409290
Orlando331315413195113
Savannah311016502580100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Indy33239104712696
Cincinnati30186424210888
Wheeling3317151035100105
Toledo3315134135102102
Fort Wayne3013123231112120
Kalamazoo31141430317890
Iowa31716712282115

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho32274105513763
Wichita342011304311397
Rapid City3417170034116123
Kansas City30141240329999
Tulsa301013612788112
Utah311218102583112
Allen321219102593121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 3

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you