All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|34
|24
|9
|1
|0
|49
|137
|100
|Reading
|31
|20
|10
|1
|0
|41
|103
|84
|Worcester
|36
|19
|14
|3
|0
|41
|126
|122
|Maine
|31
|18
|11
|1
|1
|38
|116
|94
|Trois-Rivieres
|33
|14
|17
|2
|0
|30
|98
|118
|Adirondack
|31
|10
|15
|5
|1
|26
|91
|109
|Norfolk
|34
|6
|25
|1
|2
|15
|82
|151
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|29
|20
|5
|3
|1
|44
|108
|76
|Jacksonville
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|105
|89
|Greenville
|33
|17
|9
|7
|0
|41
|107
|100
|Florida
|30
|18
|8
|3
|1
|40
|98
|86
|Atlanta
|32
|19
|11
|2
|0
|40
|92
|90
|Orlando
|33
|13
|15
|4
|1
|31
|95
|113
|Savannah
|31
|10
|16
|5
|0
|25
|80
|100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|33
|23
|9
|1
|0
|47
|126
|96
|Cincinnati
|30
|18
|6
|4
|2
|42
|108
|88
|Wheeling
|33
|17
|15
|1
|0
|35
|100
|105
|Toledo
|33
|15
|13
|4
|1
|35
|102
|102
|Fort Wayne
|30
|13
|12
|3
|2
|31
|112
|120
|Kalamazoo
|31
|14
|14
|3
|0
|31
|78
|90
|Iowa
|31
|7
|16
|7
|1
|22
|82
|115
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|32
|27
|4
|1
|0
|55
|137
|63
|Wichita
|34
|20
|11
|3
|0
|43
|113
|97
|Rapid City
|34
|17
|17
|0
|0
|34
|116
|123
|Kansas City
|30
|14
|12
|4
|0
|32
|99
|99
|Tulsa
|30
|10
|13
|6
|1
|27
|88
|112
|Utah
|31
|12
|18
|1
|0
|25
|83
|112
|Allen
|32
|12
|19
|1
|0
|25
|93
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 3
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday's Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 1 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
