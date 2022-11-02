All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland55000102311
Worcester55000102511
Maine6420082315
Reading5131031119
Trois-Rivieres6141031526
Norfolk6150021228
Adirondack404000819

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Savannah4400081913
South Carolina4310062013
Florida32100497
Jacksonville32100475
Atlanta5320061615
Greenville5221051816
Orlando302101613

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati540019219
Indy4310061712
Toledo32100497
Kalamazoo4220041210
Fort Wayne5121141927
Wheeling413002713
Iowa5050001125

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho431006178
Kansas City4310061511
Wichita4211051111
Allen4220041110
Rapid City4220041313
Utah5230041015
Tulsa3120021013

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 2, Greenville 1

Kansas City 3, Utah 2

Wednesday's Games

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

